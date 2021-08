This is a press release from the McKinleyville Multimodal Connections Project:. Pedestrians and cyclists currently have few options to comfortably travel between Arcata and McKinleyville. The Highway 101 interchange with Central Avenue at North Bank Road is difficult to navigate and the Hammond Trail Bridge over the Mad River is two and a half miles out of the way. Thanks to a Caltrans Sustainable Communities Planning Grant, community members, including an informal McKinleyville Trails Group, Humboldt County Public Works and the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee have begun working to address deficiencies in non-motorized travel. The community is being asked for input on opportunities and challenges within the project area so the County can develop a plan with concept designs for safe walking and bicycling connectivity between McKinleyville and community destinations to the south around Humboldt Bay.