Missing 10-year-old Aurora boy found safe

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora were searching Saturday for a missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home Friday afternoon. Police tweeted around 1 p.m. Saturday that the boy returned home and is safe.

The boy was last seen in the 1000 block of North Cimarron Circle in the Chambers Heights Neighborhood at around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Police said investigators from the Crimes Against Childrens Unit were called in to investigate this case. Drones were also deployed and were conducting an aerial search.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

