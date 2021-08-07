Cancel
Aurora, CO

Missing 10-year-old Aurora boy found safe

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dihHz_0bKr4DT900

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora were searching Saturday for a missing 10-year-old boy who ran away from home Friday afternoon. Police tweeted around 1 p.m. Saturday that the boy returned home and is safe.

The boy was last seen in the 1000 block of North Cimarron Circle in the Chambers Heights Neighborhood at around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Police said investigators from the Crimes Against Childrens Unit were called in to investigate this case. Drones were also deployed and were conducting an aerial search.

Police said they do not suspect foul play.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Colorado Crime & Safety
Aurora, CO
