Austin, TX

23-year-old woman killed in July 30 crash near Pennybacker Bridge identified

By Russell Falcon
KXAN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman killed in an early morning crash on Loop 360 near Pennybacker Bridge on July 30 has been identified. Austin police say Mary Rebecca Grayson, 23, was traveling inside a Saturn vehicle in the 4700 block of North Capitol of Texas Highway at around 1 a.m. when the vehicle was hit by the driver of a Subaru. Grayson was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

