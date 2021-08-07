23-year-old woman killed in July 30 crash near Pennybacker Bridge identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman killed in an early morning crash on Loop 360 near Pennybacker Bridge on July 30 has been identified. Austin police say Mary Rebecca Grayson, 23, was traveling inside a Saturn vehicle in the 4700 block of North Capitol of Texas Highway at around 1 a.m. when the vehicle was hit by the driver of a Subaru. Grayson was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.