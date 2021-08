The world, as most of us have sadly noticed, seems to be filled with an increasing number of jerks lately. Most of us don't want our kids to grow up and join their ranks. Which is why I'm pretty sure science writer Melinda Wenner Moyer's new book will fly off the shelves. It's brilliantly titled How to Raise Kids Who Aren't A**holes and offers a deep dive into what research says about making sure your darling offspring end up kind, generous, and not racist.