Celebrating 'normalcy' as Whitfield County Schools starts new year

Despite having a year of high school under her belt, Kinsley Johnston has yet to experience one of the hallmarks of American high school life: a pep rally.

Due to COVID-19, Northwest Whitfield High School discontinued pep rallies during the 2020-21 academic term, and "I'd really like to go to a pep rally," said Johnston, a sophomore. "I've heard they're really fun."

And pep rallies will return this year, just with a change of venue, said Mandie Jones, Northwest's principal. "We're going to have them outside in the" football stadium, as opposed to inside the gym, so that "we can keep everyone safe but still have those big gatherings that give kids a sense of community."

As Whitfield County Schools opened the 2021-22 academic year Friday, students and staff were relieved and grateful to have fewer COVID-19 restrictions than during the last school year.

"You can see their faces this year," as opposed to last year when masks were plentiful, which "makes a huge difference," especially on the first day, Jones said. With masks, "it's like they're hiding, but this year, there's more buzz, with (students) laughing with friends and smiling."

This year "is just more comfortable — there's more certainty — and we know how we're going to deal with things," said senior Austin Duncan. "Even though we have all new administrators, I feel like they have everything under control."

"I'm expecting (to develop) more personal connections, too," Duncan said. "Last year, we had to social distance and wear masks, so it was hard to" build those relationships with classmates and staff members.

"Everyone is more excited, because we can see each other, and there are more interactions, because we're not so far away from each other" in class to maintain social distance, Johnston said. "It's a great environment."

She's noticed a similar effect with her volleyball team.

"Last year, volleyball was hard, because (players) were getting quarantined all the time," Johnston said. This year, "everyone is just having a good time."

It's a similar story for the Bruins football team.

"I feel like there are more safety nets in place for us as athletes," and this year's summer camp and preseason were smoother than in 2020, Duncan said. "Last year, a team had to forfeit (against us) because they didn't have enough players, and luckily that never happened to us, but I think this season will be more" normal than last.

Like last year, Whitfield County Schools is encouraging masks, but not requiring them, and schools will have masks for those who don't have one but wish to wear one. The school system also urges anyone eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 — currently, those ages 12 and older are eligible — to be vaccinated but is not requiring it.

Vaccinated students and staff exposed to COVID-19, but who are asymptomatic, will not have to quarantine. Unvaccinated students and staff who are exposed will have to quarantine for 10 days.

Contact tracing will continue this year, and COVID-19 numbers in the school system will be updated weekly on the system's website, www.wcsga.net, as they were last year. Enhanced cleaning procedures instituted last year, such as Ecovasive treatment of buildings, will continue this year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Bruins football team was to host a scrimmage Friday night against Calhoun, so players wore their jerseys to school, and numerous members of the class of 2022 wore their senior T-shirts, which added "energy" to opening day at Northwest, Jones said. "Kids in the building, that's where the energy comes from."

Northwest also made freshmen feel "welcome and comfortable" by placing them in the auditorium with their advisers to start the morning, she said.

"The first day of high school can be intimidating, so we want to try to help them."

Freshmen need not be anxious, Johnston learned as a ninth-grader last year.

"I know a lot of freshmen worry about the upperclassmen, but they're actually super nice, and if you need help, a lot of people are willing to help you."

As a senior, Duncan is looking forward to "learning even more about how to deal with life" from Northwest's faculty and staff in his final year in Tunnel Hill, he said. "They really prepare you for life" after high school.

And he appreciates how the school worked with him to make his dual enrollment at Dalton State College — where he's taking a math class for college sophomores, among other courses, this year — feasible.

"I've always been into mechanical engineering," he said. "I like seeing how something works and making it better."

North Whitfield Middle School

The 2021-22 academic year will "probably be the best one in my 22 years" in education, said North Whitfield Middle School Principal Larry Farner. Whitfield County Schools built a new North Whitfield Middle School near the former school building, and to have all students in the new school for the first time Friday was "beyond exciting."

Among the issues with the former building was a modest gym that couldn't house all students at once, which is not a problem with the new gym, which hosted a pep rally Friday morning to kick off the school year, Farner said. "And you can hear in here," as opposed to the constant "echo" in the former gym.

The new building is "amazing, and everything is impressive," said seventh-grader Preston Giles. "Everything is just better."

Though initially "nervous" about being in a new building where "you don't know your way around," Giles quickly learned the layout, he said. "The teachers are really nice, (and) I feel better."

McKinley Floyd "definitely" believes the new school is "nicer, and it feels a lot bigger," said the eighth-grader. "I like the setup, with all the different parts, instead of just the four hallways."

And facilities are improved for several activities she's involved with, from cheerleading and track to drama, she said.

"Cheerleading is better in this gym, because it's bigger."

Farner "was a student and an assistant principal at the old school, and it's a special place, but students have so many more opportunities here than before," he said. The school's theme for the year is "Happy New Year," and that's accompanied by "New Year's resolutions."

This first crop of students at the new school is "responsible for setting the tone of what this school will be like in (the future) and the precedent to make this the best year ever," he told the students during the pep rally. "Make this the best school year you could ever possibly imagine."

Due to COVID-19, "last year was harder, because there were lots of changes, and it wasn't what we were used to," but this year Floyd is eager for consistent routines and schedules, she said. "I like school, so I was excited to come back, and I like the social part," so she's thrilled several of her friends from elementary school are attending North Whitfield this year after being at New Hope Middle School.

"It'll be like fifth grade again (with them), and we can do more group activities this year" than last year, she said. "We can be in bigger groups instead of a few people at a time."

Eastside Elementary School

For some students at Eastside Elementary School, Friday was their first time in school, so staff members made sure they knew "they're in a safe place," said Principal Ben Hunt. He brought several student-athletes from Southeast Whitfield High School to the media center for a "hug-and-go" with prekindergarten and kindergarten students so those children felt "welcomed and supported."

Students ate meals in the cafeteria together Friday for the first time in more than a year, as capacity was limited due to COVID-19 last year, Hunt said. Especially with the youngest students, "this is their first time not eating breakfast at home, so we're teaching them routine."

The school is bringing back local field trips and school-wide celebrations this year after pausing them last year for COVID-19, and parents are being welcomed back into the building, he said.

"I have never celebrated 'normalcy' before, but, after the last couple years, I am today."

"It's refreshing and nice to start on a better path," he added. "We're going to make this the best year ever for our kids."