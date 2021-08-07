Cancel
Big Ten Daily: Former Michigan Star Charles Woodson Inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lH8qW_0bKr3mzP00

Charles Woodson, who spent three college seasons at Michigan, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday. He joined NFL greats Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Edgerrin James and others in this year's class.

Upon his induction, he was given his gold jacket and got a look at his bust that will sit among those of the league's greatest players in Canton, Ohio.

Before being selected in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Woodson played as a defensive back and wide receiver for the Wolverines. In three seasons, he recorded 16 career interceptions and also scored five offensive touchdowns.

In 1997, which would be his final season with the program, Woodson caught 11 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns. The year prior, Woodson saw great success running the ball. He registered 152 yards and a score on just six carries.

By the end of his collegiate career, he amassed 537 yards from scrimmage. He is a college football national champion and was the winner of the Heisman Trophy in his final season with Michigan.

Woodson went on to play 18 years in the NFL and finished with 65 interceptions, 33 forced fumbles, 20 sacks and 13 defensive touchdowns. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection.

As a rookie, he earned the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Woodson is also a Super Bowl Champion with the Green Bay Packers and was the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

Hospital Cuts Ties With Kirk Cousins for Vaccine Comments

Holland Hospital in Michigan announced Friday it will no longer use former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins as a spokesperson after recent comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to MLive.com, Cousins was featured in promotional videos for the facility. Cousins, who attended Holland Christian High School, told reporters on Thursday he was "at peace" with his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

The Friday statement from Holland Hospital workers said they “acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital’s position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health. For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now.”

After four seasons with the Spartans, Cousins tallied 9,131 passing yards, 66 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins, where he spent six seasons.

Cousins is entering his 10th season in the NFL and his fourth with the Minnesota Vikings. Over the weekend, Cousins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for having close contact with backup quarterback Kellen Mond, who tested positive.

Mike Woodson Talks About Indiana's Newcomers

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson met with the media Friday and talked about the four transfers on the team's roster.

Parker Stewart, a UT-Martin transfer, joined the team in January but did not appear in any games. He was recruited by assistant Kenya Hunter last year while he was still working for Archie Miller, who was fired in March.

Woodson said he's been impressive during offseason practices.

"Parker's been solid. Early on, he went through a stretch where he was probably the best player in the gym,'' Woodson said. "And then he just took a back seat. Now I'm trying to retool him and get him back to how he was playing earlier when he first started, but he's doing fine.''

Miller Kopp, who played three seasons at Northwestern, is a sharp-shooting forward who is fitting in nicely in Bloomington after transferring in April.

"I think Miller is trying to find his niche,'' Woodson said. "He can make shots. I've just got to put him in the right positions where he's successful to make them.''

Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson has worked with point guard Rob Phinisee. And while Woodson has been hard on Johnson due to the value of his position on the court, Phinisee has come away impressed.

"Xavier, he's super quick with the ball, super crafty,'' Phinisee said. "He can really pass. He's actually a really good defender, too. Him bringing his leadership and him being from Pitt, with that experience, he's really going to help our team.''

Michael Durr, a 7-foot center who transferred from South Florida in Tampa, will be tasked with filling a huge void in the interior. His size will complement returning forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson inside, a trait that each of them are grateful to have around.

"Michael Durr, he's a really good big body that we needed,'' Thompson said. "He's got a lot of post moves, and he's a strong defender. He can make shots outside, too. I'm excited to play with him, and really let you guys see what he can do.''

For more from our Sports Illustrated Indiana site, Hoosiers Now, CLICK HERE.

