Budda Baker Embraces Change in Jersey Number, Leadership Role

By Donnie Druin
 2 days ago

Deion Sanders once said it best: If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker understands this mantra very well, and although his payday that made him the highest paid safety in the league came before the jersey swap from 32 to 3, Baker still plans on playing like he's due for a new deal in his new threads.

"Oh man as soon as they allowed the single digits, for me I was like I gotta do it," said Baker. "DB (Defensive backs) have never been able to wear single digits. So in that fact alone I can have my own legacy in kind of a sense. Have my own legacy (and) have my own number."

Baker admits it took a chunk of change to buy back all of the jerseys with his previous number of 32, but was happy to compare his situation to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who did not change his number due to risking buying back $1.5 million in jerseys already manufactured.

Baker, coming off his best season to date, has garnered the respect and admiration of his teammates and coaching staff.

Wow Factor

"He's as good as anyone on the field week in and week out," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury. "I think if you asked the players and coaches around the league, they would say the same. There is a 'wow' factor when you turn his tape on."

Wow can indeed be used to describe Baker's play from last season, where he truly appeared to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. While Baker admits there's still room for growth on the field, he's been working on his leadership from a vocal standpoint.

When asked how he was different as a leader from two years ago, Baker pointed to not letting anything slip by him.

"I would feel like I'm more consistently vocal, not letting average stuff get by for me. I would see average things, and I might call it out, I might not call it out. But this year, seeing that average stuff, I'm calling that out and just helping players and whoever needs help," said Baker.

"I know a lot of guys don't want to ask questions, but I'll walk up to different players and let them know on different things they could have done, or if they need help with this situation, I can help you with this. I'm an open book with guys, and anytime guys want to ask questions, I definitely want to give them great answers."

The Cardinals haven't made the playoffs since 2015, something everybody within the organization believes can change this season. Baker says the team will build itself up one day at a time.

Brick by Brick

"For us, I definitely feel like (we need to) just take it day by day, week by week, game by game. You start thinking ahead, that's when you start losing the games that you shouldn't have lost," said Baker. The Cardinals were nearly a playoff team in 2020 before losing four out of five games towards the back end of the schedule, while also dropping the last two games of the season.

Baker believes accountability will pay dividends.

"So, taking it week by week, day by day, if we can do that and hold each other accountable, inside and outside, offense and defense, special teams, through everything and just be on each other. Just know at the end of the day, we're all brothers, we all want the same thing. We're going to challenge each other and compete and have a great time. So like I said, just taking it day by day, week by week, holding each other accountable to the highest of abilities and I definitely believe we'll be we want to be."

