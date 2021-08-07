Cancel
Jack Grealish makes debut but Leicester deserve their Community Shield win over Manchester City

By James Ducker, Alan Tyers
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Grealish has barely had time to process becoming the country’s first £100 million footballer but, if he was suddenly feeling an enormous weight of expectation, he did a pretty decent job of hiding it as he entered the fray midway through the second half with Manchester City supporters hoping he could produce a fairytale start.

