Jaguar’s E-Type was an ever-changing model from the very beginning, but the basics changed the way cars were made. Based on the D-Type race car, Jaguar’s E-Type immediately got the attention of some of the world’s most renowned automakers. Even Enzo Ferrari referred to the car as the most beautiful car ever made. However, the car’s stunning good looks was only part of the equation in what made it so great. A unitary construction, disc brakes, a rack and pinion steering, and a fully independent suspension system was nothing short of revolutionary for the era. When paired with a 3.8-liter inline-6 engine that claimed output of 265-horsepower, the XKE Series I put the British automaker ahead of the competition.