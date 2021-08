PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — Shark researchers on Cape Cod had a busy day on Friday.

Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and his team at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagged five white sharks off the coast.

“The season is starting to pick up!” the Conservancy tweeted along with a picture.

Also on Friday, a viewer video showed a shark swimming a quarter of a mile off the shore of Humarock Beach in Scituate.