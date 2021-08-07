Marvel's Masters Of The Universe Comic CGC 9.8 Is Up For Auction

SilverHawks is having a moment, and for us fans, we have waited a long, long time for this. Not only is a new toy line coming from Super7, but a new animated series is on the way as well. There are even some rumblings that there could be a possibility of a live-action film. We just need Tigersharks to complete the threesome and get the ultimate 80's cartoon film series between that and the in-development Thundercats film. Until then, up for auction at Heritage Auctions, is a CGC 9.6 graded copy of SilverHawks #1 Marvel Comics Star Comics arm in 1987. One of the hottest books on the market right now, this is sitting at only $68 and will go up. Check it out down below.