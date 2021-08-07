Marvel's Masters Of The Universe Comic CGC 9.8 Is Up For Auction
As part of this weekend's Comic Books Select Auction #122132 at Heritage Auctions, they have a copy of Marvel Comics' first Masters Of The Universe comic book. Part of Marvel's Star Comics line, it was aimed at younger readers, all of which have grown up into people telling Kevin Smith how awful his Masters Of The Universe Netflix series is on social media, for pretty much accurately recreating the vibe of the original series, with a couple of twists and turns along the way. Currently with bids of $360,bleedingcool.com
