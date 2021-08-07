Cancel
Marvel's Masters Of The Universe Comic CGC 9.8 Is Up For Auction

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of this weekend's Comic Books Select Auction #122132 at Heritage Auctions, they have a copy of Marvel Comics' first Masters Of The Universe comic book. Part of Marvel's Star Comics line, it was aimed at younger readers, all of which have grown up into people telling Kevin Smith how awful his Masters Of The Universe Netflix series is on social media, for pretty much accurately recreating the vibe of the original series, with a couple of twists and turns along the way. Currently with bids of $360,

