Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Makes It Official: "That's A Wrap"

With only a few hours to go until our heroes return for the next episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, series star Caity Lotz (Sara Lance) is offering viewers a look at what went into preparing for Sunday night's Jes Macallan-directed episode "The Final Frame." As you'll see later in this post, there is any number of plates that our Legends need to keep spinning at the same time. And one of them is bowling. That means the crew had to take bowling lessons to make sure they look like they've bowled before, and that involved showing the bowling pro who's teaching them pointers what their particular set of skills were when it came to bowling- with Lotz kind enough to share a clip of their demo.