Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Makes It Official: "That's A Wrap"

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith only a little more than two weeks to go until The CW's Supergirl returns for its final run of episodes, we've checked in on David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Julie Gonzalo (Andrea Rojas), Jesse Rath (Brainy/Brainiac 5), and Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) as production on the series neared its end. Well, that end has come and now we're getting the first official social media comments from Kara herself, Melissa Benoist, who took to Instagram to mark the bittersweet milestone.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cryer
Person
Nicole Maines
Person
Jesse Rath
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
Andrea Brooks
Person
David Harewood
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram A#Krypton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl Cast's Series Wrap Posts Shove Kryptonite into Fans' Hearts

With the return of The CW's Supergirl for its final run of episodes now only a little more than three weeks away, that means fans of the long-running Arrowverse series are beginning to see signs of the beginning of the end. In this case, it's cast members taking to social media to share their thoughts about and images from the series' end. For this go-around, David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), and Julie Gonzalo (Andrea Rojas) take to social media to offer thanks and begin processing.
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: More Surprising Actors Returning for Series Finale

The end of The CW's Supergirl is fast approaching. The long-running series returns for its final episodes beginning on Tuesday, August 24, and production on the series is wrapping up in Vancouver as well with work on the series finale wrapping up over recent days. While details of what fans can expect from the Girl of Steel's send-off remain a mystery, set photos have given a few hints of some of the familiar faces that will make an appearance. Previously, photos have revealed the return of Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) and now, more set photos and videos reveal that another former Super Friend will be making a return as well -- Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen/Guardian.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Supergirl’s final batch of episodes gets a trailer from The CW

The CW has released a trailer for the remaining episodes of the sixth and final season of the DC superhero series Supergirl; check it out here…. Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jess Rath as Brainiac 5, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onnz, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen and Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supergirl Set Video Reveals Two Fan Favorites Are Returning For Series Finale

The Girl of Steel’s adventures are about to come to an end, but first she’s going to reunite with two old friends. Supergirl is now shooting its sixth season – and series – finale in Vancouver, with the latest footage from the set confirming that two former stars of the show will be teaming up with Kara Zor-El in what promises to be an unmissable episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
geekspin

Supergirl season 6 trailer teases Kara’s Phantom Zone trauma and Nyxly’s return

Supergirl will resume its sixth and final season run in just under a month, so to give fans a glimpse of what will happen in the remaining episodes of the series, the CW has dropped a brand-new trailer teasing Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) condition following her difficult time in the Phantom Zone and a couple of new threats that put National City and the Earth as a whole in grave danger.
CelebritiesComicBook

Supergirl's David Harewood Reveals One Final Outing as Martian Manhunter

Earlier this week, Supergirl star David Harewood took to social media to tell fans he was officially wrapped as Martian Manhunter for the final time. Today, though, he revealed that due to some last-minute changes, he got to put on his super-suit and face the forces of evil as J'Onn J'Onzz one more time. The revelation that Harewood, originally cast as Hank Henshaw, was playing the alien shapeshifter Martian Manhunter was the first major surprise of the series, and he has remained a fan-favorite supporting character since he was introduced in season one. He even has a seat in the Arrowverse's Justice League, as revealed at the end of "Crisis on Infinite Earths."
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Supergirl: Jon Cryer & Jesse Rath Do Right By The CW Series' Last Day

The last time we checked in to see how things were going with the return of The CW's Supergirl for its final run of episodes, the reality of the long-running Arowverse series was becoming a very brutal reality. That was when David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), and Julie Gonzalo (Andrea Rojas) took to social media to offer thanks, starts the tears flowing, and begin processing. This time around, it's Jesse Rath (Brainy/Brainiac 5) and Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) who are offering their arms in honor of August 6, 2021- the last day of Supergirl.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Keesha Sharp To Direct Episodes Of ‘Our Kind Of People’, ‘Charmed’ & ‘Superman & Lois’

Keesha Sharp is expanding her directing resume. The former Lethal Weapon star has been tapped to direct three episodes across three television series. She’ll return to Fox this season to direct an episode of 20th TV-produced freshman drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. She’s also been tapped to direct an episode on the upcoming fourth season of CW/CBS Studios’ Charmed reboot, as well as an episode on season 2 of CW/WBTV’s superhero drama Superman & Lois.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Supergirl: Season Six; Actors Say Goodbye as CW Series Wraps Filming

Supergirl is flying off into the sunset. The cast has wrapped filming the sixth and final season of the superhero series, which returns to The CW on August 24th. Some of the cast wrote about wrapping production on the series via social media. Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, and Jesse Rath...
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois "Last Sons of Krypton" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Last Sons of Krypton", the Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois. The episode will air on Tuesday, August 17th. The first season of Superman & Lois has seen a lot of changes for Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the whole Kent family. Not only did Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) end up moving to Smallville following Clark the loss of his job at The Daily Planet and the death of his mother, but the couple had to deal with their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) exhibiting superpowers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) did not.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Legends of Tomorrow Star Caity Lotz's Bowling Skills Get the Job Done

With only a few hours to go until our heroes return for the next episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, series star Caity Lotz (Sara Lance) is offering viewers a look at what went into preparing for Sunday night's Jes Macallan-directed episode "The Final Frame." As you'll see later in this post, there is any number of plates that our Legends need to keep spinning at the same time. And one of them is bowling. That means the crew had to take bowling lessons to make sure they look like they've bowled before, and that involved showing the bowling pro who's teaching them pointers what their particular set of skills were when it came to bowling- with Lotz kind enough to share a clip of their demo.
TV SeriesPosted by
Fatherly

20 Years Later, ‘Smallville’ Remains the Most Misunderstood Superman

We’re not sure what’s scarier, that Smallville ended its 10-year in 2011 or that the show debuted on October 16, 2001. Yes, it’s been twenty years since the new, kind of edgy ground-based Superman show came out. That new Superman show is now very much an old Superman show. Arguably, we could not have gotten the excellent new CW series, Superman and Lois in 2021, if Smallville hadn’t happened first.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Titans Teasers Shine Season 3 Spotlights on Jason Todd, Hawk & Dove

Now that the cast has done its part to get everyone back up-to-speed on the first two seasons and with less than a week to go until the series returns for its third season, HBO Max Titans continues doing its part to get catch everyone up on how our main players are doing heading into their move to Gotham. Previously, we checked in on Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), and Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy). This time, we have a trio of familiar faces to get reacquainted with- though, for one of them, it feels like we're meeting someone for the first time.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser Tackles Life, Death & Piffle Paffle

If you've been going through Doom Patrol withdrawal, then HBO Max has some pretty good news for you. Starting Thursday, September 23, Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), will be heading back to streaming screens with their first three episodes (with future episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays). But as you're about to see from the following teaser, there are matters of Life, Death, and Piffle Paffle to deal with following the fallout from last season. And apparently, some of those matters involve the Sisterhood of Dada and… Monsieur Mallah and the Brain?

Comments / 0

Community Policy