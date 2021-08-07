Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Makes It Official: "That's A Wrap"
With only a little more than two weeks to go until The CW's Supergirl returns for its final run of episodes, we've checked in on David Harewood (Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Julie Gonzalo (Andrea Rojas), Jesse Rath (Brainy/Brainiac 5), and Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor) as production on the series neared its end. Well, that end has come and now we're getting the first official social media comments from Kara herself, Melissa Benoist, who took to Instagram to mark the bittersweet milestone.bleedingcool.com
