Experience, large number of players returning look to be keys to South Laurel's success this fall

LONDON -- The 2020 season didn't end the way South Laurel coach Jeremy Howard wanted but a new season is on the horizon and the second-year Lady Cardinal soccer coach is excited to see what his team can accomplish this fall.

After turning in a 2-10-1 mark while losing its final eight games of the season, South Laurel looks primed and ready to improve on last fall's record and compete for both the 49th District and 13th Region championships.

"This season we return a large senior class," Howard said. "We will have close to 10 or 11 seniors. We also have a large group of experienced girls returning to the team that will be sophomores and juniors. We lost one senior from last year. With the experience that we return we should be competitive.

"Ashyln Davis and Lindsay Cox will captain our team this year," he added. "Both are amazing young ladies that have great leadership skills. Ella Rison has also stepped up this year as a young leader. For her to be a sophomore and be able to read the game so well, she will be a great asset this year. I think Tess Little and Kyla Heuser will be the backbone of this team defensively. I expect Belle Dotson and Josie Gill to be our front runners in scoring goals. Rachel Martin, Rachel Hicks, and Brooklyn Taylor have made great improvements to there game over the past year as well as Brook and Brandy Clontz. There are two players that I am really excited to see play their freshman year, Morgan Taylor and Kenzi Hubbard. The one player that has really came out of her shell is Avery Sauer. Any place that you put her she will be dangerous."

Howard feels his team's defensive play will be strong again while he continues to search for a consistent goal scorer.

"Defensively, we should be pretty solid and we have two freshmen that I believe will excel in their roles," he said. "The one thing that has haunted us for the past few years is that pure goal scorer. The type of person that demands the ball and can consistently put it in the back of the net. I think this year we have a couple of really good goal scorers, but they have to prove they have what it takes. Finishing has been our biggest issue, and I hope that we can make improvement."

Howard said he's tried to put together a schedule that can challenge his team.

"We have a couple of good matches planned for the Bruins Cup in Elizabethtown," he said. "Plus North Laurel, Corbin, and Whitley will be good matches. I know I have heard some people talking about how North Laurel lost a lot of their players last year, but I can tell you right now, Jessica Miller will have that team in form. I also know that Hannah Goins will have Corbin ready, too.

"We should be very competitive in every match," he added. "I know that last year was a tough year for us. The adversity that we faced last year definitely carried over into the beginning of this year, and I can tell that these girls are pushing through. I really believe in this team and I believe we can do something special this year."