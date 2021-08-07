Saturday Night Live: Cecily Strong Discusses Possibility of SNL Return
The past few years for Saturday Night Live have been intriguing, to say the least, given the events of the pandemic affecting the careers of its cast. While a popular cast member like Cecily Strong is well within reason ripe for the picking to move on to bigger and better opportunities, mainstays like her, Kate McKinnon, and Kenan Thompson have opted to remain in the cast throughout the latest couple of seasons. While promoting her latest book, This Will All Be Over Soon and her AppleTV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, the actress spoke with Vulture about her possible return for season 47 on the long-running NBC weekly variety series.bleedingcool.com
