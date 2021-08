In an effort to get more kids in the city vaccinated for COVID-19, D.C. is now offering a slew of incentives in exchange for inoculation throughout the next several weeks. Starting Saturday and running through Sept. 30, kids ages 12-17 who get a COVID-19 vaccine at Brookland, Sousa, or Johnson middle schools will receive a $51 VISA gift card, and the first 400 kids to get vaccinated at each of the three sites will receive a pair of AirPods. (Parents who take their children to get vaccinated at one of the three sites will also receive a $51 gift card.)