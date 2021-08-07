2021 Speedo Summer Championships – Irvine: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap
LCM (50m) Meet Website (USA Swimming) Live Stream (USA Swimming) The first notable scratch for the final prelims session of the meet is 13-year-old Kayla Han (La Mirada Armada) scratching the women’s 200 IM to focus on the 1500 free. Han was the #13 seed in the 200 IM, and finished 5th in the 400 IM on day 3. We saw Han make a similar move on day 1, scratching the women’s 200 fly in order to focus on the 800 free. Han didn’t swim a personal best in the 800 on day 1, however, since then she’s swum lifetime bests in the 200 free, 400 free and 400 IM.swimswam.com
