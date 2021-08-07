Cancel
Cambridge, MA

‘Please drink a beer for me’: What Cambridge’s Molly Seidel said to her watch party after capturing bronze in marathon

By Trevor Hass
 2 days ago

"Oh my god, you guys. We did it."

Molly Seidel, of the United States, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the bronze medal in the women's marathon. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Photo

Molly Seidel set lofty goals for herself as a child.

“I wish I will make it into the Olympics and win a gold medal,” she wrote for a class project in fourth grade.

Seidel didn’t quite take gold in the women’s Olympic marathon, but she did finish in third place.

“I was a little bit off but still got the medal,” the Cambridge resident said of her prediction. “I’m pumped for the bronze.”

Seidel, who called it a day she’s dreamed of her entire life, spoke with her family and friends back home in Wisconsin in a clip that aired on NBC after the race.

She was taken aback when she saw her mother and other members of the watch party. Seidel put her hand over her mouth and cried, clearly overwhelmed by the power of the moment.

“Oh my god, you guys. We did it,” Seidel said. “I’m so tired. Please drink a beer for me.”

