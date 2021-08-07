Cancel
Kansas City, MO

196: East High Student Body President Juliana

By Corbin Smith
northeastnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s episode of the Northeast Newscast, the Northeast News interns sat down with former East High School student body president Juliana Silva. Silva talks about her time at East High and how much her teachers and classes have impacted her along with giving advice to current high school students. The annual Back-To-School issue, which the interns produced over the summer, is out now so don’t forget to grab a copy!

