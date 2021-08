Acura is coming out all guns blazing to draw the curtains on the NSX by introducing the ‘Type S’ badge on the sporty sedan. After being on the market for half-a-decade, Acura has decided to pull the plug on the NSX. However, the model will receive a last hoorah in the form of a Type S model. Acura announced that the NSX Type S will be unveiled at the Monterey Car Week in the coming week. It will be limited to 350 examples, 300 of which will be available for the U.S. This will be the first time an NSX Type S is being sold outside Japan.