Olean, NY

Alfred University alumnus authors third book

Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALFRED — A new book of nonfiction by Alan Littell, Alfred University alumnus and longtime contributor to the Olean Times Herald, is a memoir of his late wife. The author’s new work, "Caroline" (Jericho Hill Publishing of Alfred), touches principally on the early years of the girl he one day would marry, from her birth as a British colonial in Egypt in 1939 to their life together in the Europe, England and America of the 1960s.

