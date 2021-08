UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is set to compete against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 for the interim heavyweight title. While many are ready to see this fight take place, it looks like Derrick is stunning fans with just how nervous he is about the upcoming bout. Actually, nervous is an understatement. Derrick Lewis is going into this scared, petrified, and most of all – very sure about how this will all turn out during the match. Halle Berry Shows Off Abs In UFC Fighter Photo.