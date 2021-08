NATICK – Peter Putnam, 72, of Natick, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Son of the late Clark and Margaret (Cassidy) Putnam. Loving and supportive husband of Jeanette “Jan” Sewell of Natick. Proud father of Quentin Putnam of Natick. Loyal brother of Clark “Chip” Putnam and his wife JoAnn, David Putnam and his wife Deborah, Michael Putnam and his wife Catherine, Maryanne LaPorte and her husband Michael, Margaret (Sally) O’Leary and her husband Donald, and Irene Putnam. Peter is survived by fifteen nieces and nephews, and thirteen great-nieces and great-nephews.