Dodge County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dodge, Olmsted, Wabasha by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 10:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Olmsted; Wabasha The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota South central Wabasha County in southeastern Minnesota East central Dodge County in southeastern Minnesota * Until 1115 AM CDT. * At 1033 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Byron, or near Rochester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rochester around 1040 AM CDT. Eyota around 1105 AM CDT. Elgin around 1110 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ringe, County Roads 79 And 2, Potsdam, Danesville, Salem Corners, Century High School and Highway 52 And County 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

