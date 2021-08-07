Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watkins Glen, NY

Chasing history: Elliott goes for three-peat at Watkins Glen

kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Three-peat at Watkins Glen? Not on Chase Elliott’s radar. “I’m just excited to be going back. I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup champion, said this week on a Zoom call. “Every time you go to the track, look, it’s always going to be tough. As I’ve said many times before, past success doesn’t equal future success and I don’t think that’s any different this weekend. I anticipate everybody else will be better than they were last time we were up there. And we just try to make sure we match it ourselves to have another shot.”

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watkins Glen, NY
Sports
City
Watkins Glen, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Tony Stewart
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Alan Gustafson
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Nascar Cup#Chevrolet#Wgi#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
The Game Haus

Watkins Glen Race Preview; NASCAR Returns At The Glen

It has been almost 3 weeks since the last NASCAR race in New Hampshire. During that time, racing fans really only had Formula 1 to keep them occupied. But for many American racing fans, there is no replacement for NASCAR. Luckily, the NASCAR is about to hit one of the most storied tracks on the circuit.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Watkins Glen winners and losers

A look at the winners and losers from the weekend at Watkins Glen International:. Kyle Larson — He ended a five-race winless “drought” with his series-high fifth victory of the season. He has finished first or second in eight of the last 12 races. His efforts have led him to tie Denny Hamlin for the points lead. Three races remain in the regular season.
Watkins Glen, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

NASCAR fandemonium descends on Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day of speed and smiles for drivers and fans alike. Games, food, prizes and racing brought in visitors from near and far. “Its the racing for me. I can’t wait to hear the engines roar and hear that amazing sound,” Emma Holtz told 18 News.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Elliott primed for possible third straight win at Watkins Glen

When NASCAR resumes racing after the longest break in the schedule in three decades, we should be prepared to hand the winner‘s trophy to Chase Elliott after 90 laps at Watkins Glen International, right?. After all, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion won the last two races at the 2.45-mile...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Watkins Glen International

Chase Elliott primed for possible third straight win at Watkins Glen. When NASCAR resumes racing after the longest break in the schedule in three decades, we should be prepared to hand the winner’s trophy to Chase Elliott after 82 laps at Watkins Glen International, right?. After all, the reigning NASCAR...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Watkins Glen entry lists

NASCAR has released entry lists for this weekend’s Cup and Xfinity races at Watkins Glen International. The Camping World Truck Series also races at Watkins Glen this weekend. The Truck entry list has yet to be released. Cup: Go Bowling at the Glen (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN) Thirty-seven cars...
MotorsportsWellsville Daily Reporter

Kyle Larson holds off Chase Elliott to win Go Bowling at The Glen

No. 5 delivered a sterling drive for five. Kyle Larson led the final 26 laps and picked up his fifth victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday afternoon as the series returned to Watkins Glen International for the first time in two years. Larson, 29, beat race leader Martin...
Austin, TXMarietta Daily Journal

NASCAR returns to action with Elliott favored at Watkins Glen

When NASCAR resumes racing after the longest break in the schedule in three decades, we should be prepared to hand the winner's trophy to Chase Elliott after 82 laps at Watkins Glen International, right?. After all, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion won the last two races at the 2.45-mile...
MotorsportsCorning Evening Times

Penalties push Chase Elliott to back of field for Go Bowling at The Glen

Chase Elliott's bid for three straight victories in the Go Bowling at The Glen became more difficult late Sunday morning when his team was hit with multiple penalties that will send his car to the back of the 37-driver field. NASCAR announced Elliott's No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Watkins Glen NASCAR: Larson keeps clear of Elliott for win

Larson got ahead of Martin Truex Jr after the two made their final green-flag pitstop of Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International and moved out to a big lead. But over the final 15 laps Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports team-mate, Chase Elliott, began running down the leader andpassed Truex for second place on lap 82 of 90.
MotorsportsPosted by
CBS Detroit

Kyle Larson Wins At Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson took another step toward a regular-season NASCAR Cup title. Chase Elliott lamented a race that he let getaway. Larson gained the lead from Martin Truex Jr. during green-flag pit stops in the final stage Sunday, built a big lead, and kept his hard-charging Hendrick Motorsports teammate at bay over the final laps to win at Watkins Glen International.
Watkins Glen, NYspeedsport.com

Larson Barnstorms Through Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. – Kyle Larson continued his barnstorming campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series with his fifth victory of the season Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen Int’l. Back at the wheel of his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet after a two-week break for the Tokyo Olympics that saw him score marquee dirt victories in the Kings Royal at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway and the Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway, Larson made sure to keep the momentum going with his second road course win of the year.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Christopher Bell have been assessed L1 penalties after failing pre-race technical inspection multiple times at Watkins Glen International. Both team will be starting from the rear of the field, be docked 10...

Comments / 0

Community Policy