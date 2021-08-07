Lucy Weekend Binge: Revisit ‘I Love Lucy’ & More Lucille Ball Favorites on Decades

Jamestown was Lucille Ball’s hometown and reminders of her are everywhere. Even the location of the National Comedy Center has a connection. Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says the National Comedy Center is built within the historic train station of Jamestown that Lucille Ball would pass through on her way to auditions in New York for example. Spotting all the tributes to Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz is a really fun way to explore Jamestown. August 6th is Lucille Ball’s birthday, and this year is a special year because it is the 70th anniversary of the I Love Lucy Show. Journey Gunderson says it wasn’t just a popular sitcom, it broke ground. She says here is a woman portraying a pregnancy on television in 1951 and even her marriage in real life to Desi Arnaz, a Cuban refugee immigrant to America is portrayed in their characters Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. She goes on to say this was a show ahead of its time that somehow manages to stand up when it comes to comedy and watching it in 2021 is as funny as watching it from 1951 – 1957.