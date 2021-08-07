Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Lucy Weekend Binge: Revisit ‘I Love Lucy’ & More Lucille Ball Favorites on Decades

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlame-haired Lucille Ball was TV magic. Her timing: spot-on (those wide-eyed reaction takes!). Her physical comedy: impeccable (an early start as a chorus girl helped). Her fearlessness: unending (she never shied away from looking clumsy, frumpy, selfish, or deceitful — as long as it got a giggle). Decades offers up three Lucy series Saturday, August 7, and Sunday, August 8. Which one busts your gut?

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Frawley
Person
Red Skelton
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Tallulah Bankhead
Person
Mickey Rooney
Person
John Wayne
Person
Vivian Vance
Person
Milton Berle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Desi#French#Decades Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Elinor Donahue: Whatever Happened to Ellie From 'The Andy Griffith Show'?

While The Andy Griffith Show was full of eclectic characters in the fictional town of Mayberry, it was always fun to follow along with the love stories. As much as we enjoyed watching Andy Griffith play Ron Howard's onscreen father, it was entertaining to see him simultaneously pursue relationships with women on the family sitcom. His very first love interest in the series was Ellie Walker, played by actress Elinor Donahue. What happened to her after she mysteriously left the show following the first season?
CelebritiesPopculture

Joyce MacKenzie, 'Tarzan' Actress, Dead at 95

Joyce MacKenzie, who starred as Jane in one of the 1950s Tarzan movies starring Lex Barker, died last month. She was 95. MacKenzie starred in over a dozen movies during the 1940s and 1950s, including the underrated Humphrey Bogart newspaper classic Deadline - U.S.A. and the crime drama The Racket with Robert Mitchum.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’ Anniversary and Lucille Ball’s Birthday Honored with Barbie Doll

Both I Love Lucy and Lucille Ball are icons of American entertainment. The show changed the way Americans watch television. As a direct result of Lucy and Desi’s technical decisions, their hit sitcom was the first to have reruns. The iconic couple invented syndication. At the same time, they relocated the hub of broadcast television. Before the trailblazing couple came along, most TV shows were shot in New York. However, Desi didn’t want to move away from Hollywood. So, they shot the show there.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Lucille Ball Was Afraid She Might Die During Iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ Moment

Lucille Ball was nearly killed while filming one of the most memorable moments in her iconic show, I Love Lucy. The legendary actress was trending on social media Friday as fans celebrated her birthday. During a 1974 interview on The Dick Cavett Show, the actress explained that in the classic 1956 episode of her series titled “Lucy’s Italian Movie” what was supposed to be a simulated fight between herself and actress Teresa Tirelli quickly devolved into chaos, and Ball believed she was going to be killed. Although hilarious to the live studio audience and viewers at home, Ball told Cavett that Tirelli, who...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Jane Withers, Child Star of the '30s, Dies at 95

Jane Withers, an actress known as a foil for Shirley Temple as a child actress, as a star of the movie classic "Giant," and as larger-than-life Josephine the Plumber on a long-running series of TV spots, has died at 95. Withers died Saturday evening, surrounded by her loved ones, according...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Rare tapes revealed: Lucille Ball has SiriusXM podcast decades after death

Lucy isn’t begging Ricky’s permission to be in his show anymore — she is the show, honey!. Lucille Ball, the dearly departed doyenne of American sitcom television, who died in 1989 at age 77, is bouncing onto the audio streaming scene this week with a revealing new SiriusXM comedy show, “Let’s Talk to Lucy.”
CelebritiesHerald & Review

Lucille Ball joins podcasters

In 1964, Lucille Ball was starring in her second hit CBS sitcom, "The Lucy Show," while serving as chief executive of Desilu, one of the largest independent TV production companies in Hollywood at the time. But the comic actress, whose legacy was already solidified by the wildly popular "I Love...
Jamestown, NYWKBW-TV

We love Lucy and Desi Week

Jamestown was Lucille Ball’s hometown and reminders of her are everywhere. Even the location of the National Comedy Center has a connection. Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center says the National Comedy Center is built within the historic train station of Jamestown that Lucille Ball would pass through on her way to auditions in New York for example. Spotting all the tributes to Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz is a really fun way to explore Jamestown. August 6th is Lucille Ball’s birthday, and this year is a special year because it is the 70th anniversary of the I Love Lucy Show. Journey Gunderson says it wasn’t just a popular sitcom, it broke ground. She says here is a woman portraying a pregnancy on television in 1951 and even her marriage in real life to Desi Arnaz, a Cuban refugee immigrant to America is portrayed in their characters Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. She goes on to say this was a show ahead of its time that somehow manages to stand up when it comes to comedy and watching it in 2021 is as funny as watching it from 1951 – 1957.
MusicNPR

SiriusXM Revives Lucille Ball Radio Tapes For Podcast: 'Let's Talk To Lucy'

STEVE INSKEEP: There's about to be a new voice in podcasting. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GARY MORTON: Welcome to "Let's Talk To Lucy," starring Lucille Ball. INSKEEP: Yes, that Lucille Ball. Lucille Ball during her lifetime was the queen of all media. She was big in TV. She was a Hollywood producer. And she even hosted a series of short radio interviews for CBS. Most haven't been heard publicly in decades. But tomorrow, those old recordings find new life as a pop-up channel on satellite radio and later as a podcast.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball Was Afraid She Might Die During Iconic ‘I Love Lucy’ Moment. Lucille Ball was nearly killed while filming one of the most memorable moments in her iconic show, I Love Lucy. The legendary actress was trending on social media Friday as fans celebrated…. Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake...
CelebritiesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

50 Years Ago: Sonny and Cher Take Their Shtick to Television

During the mid-'60s, Sonny & Cher skyrocketed to the top of the pop music charts. Cher’s statuesque figure beside the short, mustachioed Sonny made for a striking combination. Enhanced by onstage banter and colorful television appearances, it didn’t take long for the odd couple to land a variety show of its own. The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour premiered on Aug. 1, 1971.
Knoxville, TNwivk.com

Robin- The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience

LEGENDS OF COMEDY VETERAN recreates LAS VEGAS SHOW. ” an astonishing Robin Williams impressionist!”—Daily Variety. “He’s the closest thing to Robin Williams.”—New York Newsday. “…ASTOUNDING.” – Variety Magazine. Straight from Las Vegas, “Robin: The Ultimate Robin Williams Tribute Experience,” will be onstage at The Open Chord beginning Thursday, August 19th...

Comments / 1

Community Policy