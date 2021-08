MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During a shooting Saturday in north Minneapolis, a mother who lives nearby rushed to protect her children as a bullet flew into their home. “I had to deal with tossing and turning last night, holding my 5-year-old son as he screamed and screamed and screamed and wouldn’t go to bed,” said Courtney Bailey. “He’s traumatized.” (credit: CBS) Bailey says she heard a shootout outside her apartment near Penn and Glenwood avenues. Her 5-year-old looked to the window to see what was going on. “My son grabbed his brother,” Bailey said. “The glass went across my baby’s face, shattered on my couch,...