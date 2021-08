Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been parents for less than six months now and already the 34-year-old actor says he's a changed man. "It has definitely softened a part of me," Harington admitted to ET's Rachel Smith. "It has also taught me to look outwards a bit. I think all actors have a tendency of being egocentric and being self-obsessed, because our art and work is a projection and part of ourselves. Having a kid changes that somewhat. At the end of the day you are like, 'I have this child to get back to.'"