Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. Women Win 4x400, And Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated U.S. Track Athlete

By Merrit Kennedy
wgvunews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — It wasn't even close. The U.S. women's 4x400 meter relay team won gold, beating the closest competition, Poland, by more than three and a half seconds. The gold medal for U.S. star Allyson Felix brings her Olympic medal total up to 11, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history. With this medal, she surpassed the record of U.S. track legend Carl Lewis. Tokyo is her fifth Olympics.

www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Muhammed
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track And Field#U S#Jamaica#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. 'Dream Team' Wins 4X400 Relay To Give Allyson Felix Her 11th Medal

USA Track and Field on Saturday dubbed the women’s 4X400-meter relay a “Dream Team.”. The squad became a nightmare for opponents as the Americans breezed to victory at the Tokyo Olympics, giving Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic career medal to become the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history. Period.
Sportsedglentoday.com

Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

TOKYO (AP) — They set records everyone saw coming and others that surprised the experts. They suffered, and battled, and spoke their truth in ways that hadn't been heard before. Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show, both inside...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Allyson Felix Makes Olympic History With 4x400m Relay Gold

Allyson Felix now stands alone in American track and field history. The 35-year-old sprinter ended her Olympic career with gold in the women's 4x400m relay at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The medal was her 11th all time, breaking a tie with Carl Lewis for the most of any American track and field athlete.
Sportsclevelandurbannews.com

U.S. track and field star Allyson Felix wins 10th track medal, tying Carl Lewis and making America proud at the Tokyo Olympics....She is the most decorated female track and field star of all time

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. TOKYO, Japan-Allyson Felix, a Black U.S. track and field star competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, has won her second consecutive Olympic medal in the women's 400-meter at 35-years-old, finishing with a time of 49.46 seconds and winning the bronze metal on Friday.
SportsNBC Chicago

Track and Field in Review: Felix Wins Medal No. 11, 400m Hurdles Records Obliterated

Men's 10,000m: Twenty-one-year-old Selemon Barega, the 2019 world silver medalist, held off world record-holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to return Ethiopia atop the podium for the first time since the back-to-back eras of Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele, who together took home four straight Olympic golds for the East African nation from 1996 to 2012.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
POTUSCNN

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Global stars sing John Lennon’s “Imagine” as Tokyo 2020 kicks off. Following the parade of athletes, musicians from around the world sang a version of John Lennon's “Imagine” together. Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend and Keith Urban all took part in the performance. "Imagination has the power to unite...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy