Malatras Announces EOP Student Ambassador Program to help students succeed in college
Albany, N.Y. — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras recently announced a new Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Student Ambassador program at SUNY that will designate 20 EOP student ambassadors to mentor other students, create a student EOP support network of EOP students across the SUNY System, advise the Chancellor on strengthening the program, and help recruit more students into EOP.www.saratogian.com
