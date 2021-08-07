Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

U.S. Women Win 4x400, And Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated U.S. Track Athlete

By Merrit Kennedy
waer.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — It wasn't even close. The U.S. women's 4x400 meter relay team won gold, beating the closest competition, Poland, by more than three and a half seconds. The gold medal for U.S. star Allyson Felix brings her Olympic medal total up to 11, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history. With this medal, she surpassed the record of U.S. track legend Carl Lewis. Tokyo is her fifth Olympics.

www.waer.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammed
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track And Field#U S#Jamaica#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
LifestylePosted by
Footwear News

Allyson Felix Breaks Olympic Record in Shoes She’s Auctioning for Charity

Olympian Allyson Felix is off to a running start with a bespoke sneaker from her new brand. The Olympic athlete just won the bronze medal for the women’s 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, her final Olympic competition, this morning. She is now the most-awarded American female track athlete in the games’ history — and tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won in track competitions by Team USA. To celebrate her achievement, Felix is auctioning off her bespoke Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes. Felix, who wore the bespoke pair during the race, marks the first moment where an athlete ran...
Sportsedglentoday.com

Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

TOKYO (AP) — They set records everyone saw coming and others that surprised the experts. They suffered, and battled, and spoke their truth in ways that hadn't been heard before. Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show, both inside...
SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. 'Dream Team' Wins 4X400 Relay To Give Allyson Felix Her 11th Medal

USA Track and Field on Saturday dubbed the women’s 4X400-meter relay a “Dream Team.”. The squad became a nightmare for opponents as the Americans breezed to victory at the Tokyo Olympics, giving Allyson Felix her 11th Olympic career medal to become the most decorated American track and field athlete in Olympic history. Period.
Sportsclevelandurbannews.com

U.S. track and field star Allyson Felix wins 10th track medal, tying Carl Lewis and making America proud at the Tokyo Olympics....She is the most decorated female track and field star of all time

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. TOKYO, Japan-Allyson Felix, a Black U.S. track and field star competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, has won her second consecutive Olympic medal in the women's 400-meter at 35-years-old, finishing with a time of 49.46 seconds and winning the bronze metal on Friday.
WorldInternational Business Times

Felix Makes US Olympic History As India Win First Athletics Gold

Allyson Felix became the most decorated American track and field Olympian in history on Saturday as India won their first-ever athletics gold and Kevin Durant's USA extended their men's basketball reign. Elsewhere, with 34 golds up for grabs, Brazil beat Spain 2-1 to become men's football champions and world number...
Sportsspectrumlocalnews.com

Allyson Felix wins record 11th Olympic medal

History has been made. The new medal standard in Olympic women’s track has been set, and Allyson Felix stands alone at the top. Felix won her 11th career Olympic medal Saturday, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Allyson Felix Makes Olympic History With 4x400m Relay Gold

Allyson Felix now stands alone in American track and field history. The 35-year-old sprinter ended her Olympic career with gold in the women's 4x400m relay at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Saturday. The medal was her 11th all time, breaking a tie with Carl Lewis for the most of any American track and field athlete.
Sportsolympics.com

Allyson Felix by the numbers

Allyson Felix has made more history at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. In her fifth Games, the 35-year-old American has taken her tally to 11 medals which leaves her as the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history, and with more athletics medals than any other American. With...
Sportswomensrunning.co.uk

Tokyo 2020: Allyson Felix makes history for female track athletes with her 11th medal

She became the most decorated female track and field athlete yesterday; today she's the most decorated US athlete ever. We’re sure that there’s no better feeling than winning and Olympic medal. Let alone two in two days. And then also making history as the most decorated track and field female athlete in the world. And finally overtaking Carl Lewis to to become the most decorated US track athlete ever? Allyson Felix must be on top of the world! — The American athlete has made incredible history for female runners in the past two days. Yesterday’s bronze medal in the 400m marked her tenth Olympic medal, adding to her previous six golds and three silver medals, and making her the most decorated female track and field Olympian ever. It also tied her with Carl Lewis for title of most decorated US track and field athlete.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy