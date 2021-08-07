U.S. Women Win 4x400, And Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated U.S. Track Athlete

She became the most decorated female track and field athlete yesterday; today she's the most decorated US athlete ever. We’re sure that there’s no better feeling than winning and Olympic medal. Let alone two in two days. And then also making history as the most decorated track and field female athlete in the world. And finally overtaking Carl Lewis to to become the most decorated US track athlete ever? Allyson Felix must be on top of the world! — The American athlete has made incredible history for female runners in the past two days. Yesterday’s bronze medal in the 400m marked her tenth Olympic medal, adding to her previous six golds and three silver medals, and making her the most decorated female track and field Olympian ever. It also tied her with Carl Lewis for title of most decorated US track and field athlete.