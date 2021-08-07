Cancel
Tennis

France beats Russians to earn 1st Olympic volleyball gold

Ottumwa Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The French players danced around the court, singing and waving towels. They then threw coach Laurent Tillie in the air a couple of times before heading to the corner of Ariake Arena to sing along some more with the dozens of French officials at the near-empty venue.

AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Colombia Announces Seizure Of 116 Tons Of Cocaine

Colombia said Tuesday it had seized 116 tons of cocaine in joint military operations with countries of the Americas and Europe. The drugs were seized between May 15 and June 30 in air and land operations and in the waters of the Caribbean, Pacific and Atlantic, authorities said. In total,...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.
Tokyo, JPNPR

The Flowers For Olympic Medalists Carry Deep Meaning In Japan

TOKYO — If you've been tuning in to Olympic events, you might have noticed that every medal winner carries a small bouquet of yellow, green and deep-blue flowers tied with a blue bow. But they're more than just flowers. The elements of the bouquet carry a deeper story, and they...
EconomyDesign Taxi

Toyota Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics Advertising, Will Skip Opening Ceremony

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have barely started, but they’ve already been hit with wave after wave of bad news. Not only have COVID-19 cases spiked in Japan, the Olympic Village itself has also seen athletes recently test positive for the virus. Now, one of the country’s most-known companies, Toyota Motors,...
WorldHuffingtonPost

Belarus Olympian Showed Japanese Police Translated Plea For Help On Phone

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who criticized her coaches at the Tokyo Games said Thursday that she showed police a translated plea for help on her phone as she tried to avoid being put on a plane home, where she feared reprisals from an authoritarian government. Krystsina...
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: A 35-hour Olympic journey from Argentina to Tokyo

There is no easy way from Argentina to Japan. Associated Press Photographer Natacha Pisarenko's trip was more complicated than most. From the full-body protective suits worn by fellow travelers in Buenos Aires, to the long wait at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for results from COVID-19 testing, Pisarenko's roughly 35-hour journey to the 2020 Summer Games was longer than most but otherwise typical for the thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on Japan's capital this week. With the opening ceremonies days away, foreigners are arriving in droves despite the city's state of emergency prompted by surging COVID-19 cases. Visitors are under strict protective protocols that begin with testing 96 hours before their flights and will continue throughout their stays. Pisarenko's trek began in Buenos Aires, with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany, en route to Japan. Masks were mandatory throughout, but some travelers took extra precautions. A few in Buenos Aires donned protective...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

European countries sending naval firepower to Indo-Pacific

Sydney [Australia]/London [UK], August 8 (ANI): Major European countries are sending naval firepower to the Indo-Pacific in a show of support for Washington's efforts to curb Beijing's militarisation of the South China Sea. Fumi Matsumoto and Yusuke Nakajima, writing in Nikkei Asia said that the UK and France joined exercises...

