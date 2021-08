Even though he has been the Tennessee Titans’ best pass rusher for three seasons, Harold Landry doesn’t get the credit he deserves from anyone, including his own fan base. In 2017 the Titans traded up to second round to draft Harold Landry who tallied 21.5 sacks and 30.5 TFLs in his final two years in college. After a year rotating with Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo in their final seasons, Landry got his chance to start in 2018.