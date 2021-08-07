Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Jakob Ingebrigtsen seals 1500m gold as promise becomes reality

By Sean Ingle at Tokyo Olympic Stadium
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8pzs_0bKqv3NJ00

Track and field’s most fascinating science experiment has ended in an Olympic 1500m gold medal for Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who has been training as a professional since he was eight. The 20-year-old has long been tipped for greatness after becoming the youngest man to break the four-minute mile at 16. On a muggy Tokyo night the Norwegian, who has been coached by his father, Gjert, since primary school, emphatically confirmed it.

“I feel like I have wanted this my whole life,” he said after powering to gold in an Olympic record of 3min 28.32sec. He had too. But as Ingebrigtsen sped away Britain’s Josh Kerr bravely hung on to finish in bronze, with the Kenyan Timothy Cheriyiot claiming silver.

Related: Allyson Felix zooms past Carl Lewis as most decorated US track Olympian

It was a heck of a run from the 23-year-old. Kerr’s time of 3:29.05 was quicker than Seb Coe, Steve Cram and Steve Ovett and he proved to be a heck of a talker too.

“I had this weird confidence in myself,” he said. “Some may call it cockiness. I call it confidence. If you put the effort in and the work in, and you’re surrounded by a team like myself, you can’t not feel confident.”

Kerr, who left his home in Edinburgh to go to university in the US at the age of 17, said: “My US visa says that I’m an entertainer. I just have to live up to that.

“It’s the first championships I have raced in contact lenses and normally I can’t see anything – I have had some mistakes in the past and I have been able to watch quite a lot so it has been fun. Hard but fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdSyN_0bKqv3NJ00
Josh Kerr of Britain reacts after winning bronze. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Two other Britons, Jake Heyward and Jake Wightman were ninth and tenth, respectively.

But this was all about Ingebrigtsen. The family have long been famous in Norway, and not only because they have been the subject of a popular reality TV show, Team Ingebrigtsen. One brother, Henrik, finished fifth over 1500m at the London 2012 Games, while another, Filip, won bronze at the same distance at the London 2017 world championships.

Jakob, who said he had benefited from his father’s mistakes with the older brothers, is already in a different league. Asked whether he wanted to go down in history and break the world record, Ingebrigtsen gave just a one word reply: “Yes.”

He refused to tell his father his race tactics, but they were pretty much perfect. He took the lead on the first lap and pushed hard, determined to take the pace out of the fast-finishers Kerr, Jake Wightman and Cole Hocker. Then he let Cheruiyot take over and wind it up further before taking over with 150m to go.

The double Olympic medallist Nick Willis, who was knocked out at the semi-finals, called it the “greatest 1500m ever”. It was hard to argue.

There was a shock in the men’s javelin as Neeraj Chopra threw 87.58metres to win Indian’s first track and field Olympic gold medal. The German favourite, Johannes Vetter, finished ninth.

Chopra was congratulated by the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, who said: “Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations!”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neeraj Chopra
Person
Steve Cram
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Johannes Vetter
Person
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Person
Jake Wightman
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Seals#Track And Field#Norwegian#Sec#Kenyan#Reuters#Britons#Team Ingebrigtsen#Indian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
India
Related
World94.3 Jack FM

Olmypics-Athletics-Ingebrigtsen keeps it in the family in Tokyo gold chase

TOKYO (Reuters) – Norway’s middle-distance prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen has been keeping things very much in the family as he aims for Olympic gold in Tokyo, training together with his brothers under the watchful eye of his father to get ready for the games. One of seven siblings, the 20-year-old is...
SportsRunnersWorld

Jakob Ingebrigtsen Wins Men’s 1500 Meters in an Olympic Record

Sprinting past front-running Timothy Cheruiyot off the final turn, 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won the men’s 1500-meter final in 3:28.32 on August 7 in Tokyo. His time broke the Olympic record of 3:31.65, set just two days ago by Kenyan Abel Kipsang in the semifinals. Cheruiyot, the 2019 world...
SportsSkySports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Josh Kerr wins bronze in men's 1500m

The 23-year-old secured his medal by running a personal-best time in the final of three minutes and 29.05 seconds. Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen took gold and Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot just pipped Kerr to silver. Kerr is the first British man to win a medal in the middle-distance event at the Olympics...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
CNN

Katie Ledecky wins 1500m freestyle for her 6th career Olympic gold medal and first at Tokyo 2020

(CNN) — Katie Ledecky has won the women's 1500-meter freestyle final, giving the American her first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Ledecky, who holds the world record in the 1500m, came into this event a huge favorite. It is her sixth Olympic gold medal in her career, and she now has eight total Olympic medals all time, having won silver in the 400-meter freestyle final earlier in these Games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy