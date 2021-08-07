Chelsea close to agreeing deal to re-sign Inter striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to re-sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Internazionale. The clubs are in talks over an €115m (£97.5m) fee for the 28-year-old, who spent three years on Chelsea’s books from 2011.

Related: PSG closing in on a deal for Lionel Messi after forward talks to Pochettino

The Belgium international played a key role in Inter winning Serie A last season, scoring 24 goals and registering 11 assists. He pledged his future to them in June but has since been convinced by his former club’s offer .

Chelsea’s determination to sign him is understood to have persuaded the former Manchester United and Everton player that it is time for a new challenge.

Lukaku is set to become the most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history if he joins, and he could earn about £250,000 a week. The 28-year-old is seen as a more attainable target than Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Chelsea’s manager, Thomas Tuchel, also remains keen on Sevilla’s Jules Koundé , though the clubs are yet to agree a price for the France centre-back. Koundé has a release clause of €80m (£68m), which Chelsea are not willing to trigger.