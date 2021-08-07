Cancel
King George County, VA

Flood Warning issued for King George by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: King George FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR KING GEORGE COUNTY At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain moving slowly over the warned area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area as creeks and streams slowly rise out of their banks. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Rollins Fork Additional rainfall amounts around one inch are expected in the warned area.

