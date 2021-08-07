Cancel
Economy

The Delta variant: slowing in-person office reopenings, and possibly, the recovery, too

wraltechwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe planned grand reopening of offices across America is in serious doubt because of the Delta variant. In the past 24 hours, a slew of major companies have told employees they will no longer be expected back at their desks in September. Notably, that list includes BlackRock (BLK), Wells Fargo (CBEAX) and other Wall Street firms that had been eager to turn the page on the era of virtual work.

Public Healthwraltechwire.com

Red Hat to employees: vaccines required to work at the office, remote work until 2022 ‘default’

RALEIGH – All Red Hat employees received an email from the company’s senior vice president and chief people officer Jennifer Dudeck today that stated that the company is “extending its global default to remote guidance” and stating that starting on Monday, August 9, any staff working or gathering in a company office in the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The company published the full text of the email on its blog.

