The Delta variant: slowing in-person office reopenings, and possibly, the recovery, too
The planned grand reopening of offices across America is in serious doubt because of the Delta variant. In the past 24 hours, a slew of major companies have told employees they will no longer be expected back at their desks in September. Notably, that list includes BlackRock (BLK), Wells Fargo (CBEAX) and other Wall Street firms that had been eager to turn the page on the era of virtual work.www.wraltechwire.com
Comments / 0