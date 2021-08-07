Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Modesto, CA

Go Modesto: Furiously Fast Weekend

By Middagh Goodwin
Posted by 
ModestoView
ModestoView
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

August 27th-30th at the State Theatre you can watch the first 8 Fast and Furious movies you can buy a weekend pass and watch all 8 movies at a discounted rate. Also part of the FF weekend check out Cars & Coffee 8 am – 10 am on August 28th, they bring out some incredible imports. Stick around and catch Julius & His Latin All-Stars performing in the 10th Street Plaza 5-8 pm performing latin jazz and R&B. This event is intended to help bridge the gap during Graffiti Summer and celebrate the next generation of car enthusiasts.

www.modestoview.com

Comments / 0

ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
410
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Modesto, CA
City
Stockton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fast And Furious#Graffiti#Latin Jazz#Cars Coffee#Mamaview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Oakdale, CAPosted by
ModestoView

GoOakdale: Rodeo Returns

Returning after a year and a half break the 69th Annual Oakdale Rodeo will take place this year on August 14th and 15th at the Oakdale Rodeo Grounds. The Oakdale Rodeo Parade starts at 4 pm on Saturday the 14th beginning at Oakdale High School and heading down E Street to the SaveMart. The Grand Entry is at 5:30 PM Saturday and 1:30 PM Sunday. The Rodeo history goes back to 1946 and the Oakdale Saddle Club held their first pro rodeo in 1954 and has been hosting the event ever since. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. The Rodeo will return to its regular dates, the second weekend in April 2022. For more information http://oakdalerodeo.com/
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

UnpluggedView: Pretty and Witty and Bright

Before the very colorful and very pointless-looking Spielberg remake of one of the great classic musicals comes to cinemas later this year, Modesto Performing Arts has quite the summer treat for you. Among the very first shows at the newly reopened Gallo Center is MPA’s fourth production of ‘West Side Story,’ with a cast featuring numerous young vocalists who’ve appeared at my own series. They include 2019 Valley Talent Project grand prize winner Kalea Jackson; VTP 2019 double prize winner Zoey Rae; Cossette Asenjo; and Roland Carbajal. But the talent I most look forward to seeing when I see the show won’t be on the stage, but in the pit – it’s my good friend, Marie Maxfield, pulling double duty as orchestra and vocal director. It’s been far too long since I got to watch Marie flex her musical muscles. The show also features choreography from Central West Ballet artistic director René Daveluy. Five chances to savor this spectacular: August 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 PM; and August 8 & 15 at 2 PM. Tickets run $21-$38, www.galloarts.org.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

BrewView: Hey There, Manmosa

Chef Tye Rhone Bauer is a household name, one of Modesto’s local celebrities. He opened Bauer’s 66 ½ in the back of McHenry Village in November 2009. If that sounds familiar to you, it should! It was featured on the popular show “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives”. Since then he has opened two new restaurants, the Bauhaus (near Five Points), and Bauer’s Downtown Gastropub (on 9th), subsequently closing the doors of Bauers 66 ½. Now it resides as a happy place in our memory for nostalgic purposes.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Graffiti USA for the Future

Modesto is ready to celebrate the class of 21 and beyond. Modesto’s car culture is for everyone, young and old. There are many among us that lived the early years of the cruise and for those growing up now, this is an exciting part of our culture. To learn and know Modesto’s history makes being a Modestan that much better. Best of all, it’s cool. The music, the cars, the Rock “n” Roll, the chrome and the people are all something that people will love from years to come.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Big View – Graffiti Summer 2021 in Modesto USA

Does this mean that we have our own Hot August Nights as for a few weeks, the classic car universe revolves around Modesto USA? So yes friends, let’s get out the poodle skirts, your Bill Haley and Chuck Berry records, shine up the chrome on your favorite classic, and head to a local drive in or your favorite hangout and do a bit of cruising. Ignore those signs and celebrate our history. We are indeed the “intergalactic home of American Graffiti” the “Home of George Lucas” and as such, the “birthplace of Star Wars”. Yes, it all connects and it is time to celebrate as we celebrate a delayed Graffiti Summer, introduce new Legends of the Cruise on the Walk of Fame and show the world how cool we are.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

MAMAView: Modesto Area Music Awards Return

The Modesto Area Music Awards was created by Chris Murphy and Ricci and first took place at Club Maxx at the Red Lion Inn(now the DoubleTree) in the year 2000. The music community celebrated 20 Years in 2019, and less than 6 months later, we were in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. In general, music, art, and life was put on hold for a year and a half, including the 2020 MAMAs. Good news: the MAMAs are back, and the awards show is scheduled for October 19th at the historic State Theatre in downtown Modesto. Venues, event organizers and promoters, we want to know who is the standout, who tops your list of nominees? Email mamarecords209@gmail.com your choices to be considered for the 21st Annual Modesto Area Music Awards.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Graffiti View- Graffiti Summer at the Museum

The Graffiti USA Museum will be a place for people around the world to gather and share their Graffiti stories. It will be a place for kids to discover the magic of our classic car culture, it will be a place to explore and learn about the magic of the automobile and stroll the 10th St of our past. It will be a place to connect with who we are and the people that made it all possible.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

RockabillyView – Rockin Rick & the Rhythm Wranglers

Rockin’ Rick puts the “Wild” in Wild Records! When you think about Modesto’s Graffiti years, the music that comes to mind is the hard driving Rockabilly, with the big slappin’ bass and sounds that make it impossible not to dance. Rockin’ Rick has been tearing it up around our area for many years, he is a regular at Viva Las Vegas and he tours regularly to some of the Rockabilly shows and festivals across the west.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

PerformingView – Live On Stage!

It is game on! At the time I am writing this, our local stages are open. I am hoping that people will do their part and get vaccinated so we can keep our stages open and not go backwards. Let’s take care of each other. A couple of big things...
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

BacktoSchoolView

Do you remember when school used to start the day after labor day? If so, you are aging yourself. Each June I do remember wishing for school to get out, but as the summer went on, I was anxious to get back and wished for school to start earlier. Now that wish has been granted. For the Modesto City School kids, the classes start on August 9. At this point it will be in person classes and please check with the school for the mask policy that will be in place at the time school starts.
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Hypnosis Just Another State of Mind

You want to go to the State Theatre on August 6th, you need to go see John Farley perform feats of hypnotism, at the count of 3 you will go to www.thestate.org and purchase tickets. One, Two, Three. Did it work? Yes, great. Now, so you know what you are getting yourself into. John Farley Jr has been performing hypnosis around the country and has been seen on ABC, NBC, PBS: The content of Hypnotism remains a closely guarded secret, but if you’ve seen him before, you know that you will be crying with laughter!
Modesto, CAPosted by
ModestoView

The Modesto Symphony Orchestra 2021-22 Season On Sale Now

The Modesto Symphony Orchestra 2021-22 Season On Sale Now. The MSO’s 91st season features four Music Director candidates, outstanding guest artists, the MSO Chorus, and the Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra. The Classics Series will be conducted by the MSO’s Music Director candidates and will feature pieces by Prokofiev, Korngold, Márquez,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy