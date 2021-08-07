Go Modesto: Furiously Fast Weekend
August 27th-30th at the State Theatre you can watch the first 8 Fast and Furious movies you can buy a weekend pass and watch all 8 movies at a discounted rate. Also part of the FF weekend check out Cars & Coffee 8 am – 10 am on August 28th, they bring out some incredible imports. Stick around and catch Julius & His Latin All-Stars performing in the 10th Street Plaza 5-8 pm performing latin jazz and R&B. This event is intended to help bridge the gap during Graffiti Summer and celebrate the next generation of car enthusiasts.www.modestoview.com
