Go Modesto: Furiously Fast Weekend

Before the very colorful and very pointless-looking Spielberg remake of one of the great classic musicals comes to cinemas later this year, Modesto Performing Arts has quite the summer treat for you. Among the very first shows at the newly reopened Gallo Center is MPA’s fourth production of ‘West Side Story,’ with a cast featuring numerous young vocalists who’ve appeared at my own series. They include 2019 Valley Talent Project grand prize winner Kalea Jackson; VTP 2019 double prize winner Zoey Rae; Cossette Asenjo; and Roland Carbajal. But the talent I most look forward to seeing when I see the show won’t be on the stage, but in the pit – it’s my good friend, Marie Maxfield, pulling double duty as orchestra and vocal director. It’s been far too long since I got to watch Marie flex her musical muscles. The show also features choreography from Central West Ballet artistic director René Daveluy. Five chances to savor this spectacular: August 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 PM; and August 8 & 15 at 2 PM. Tickets run $21-$38, www.galloarts.org.