UFC 265 'Embedded,' No. 6: Up close as Derrick Lewis moves in on Ciryl Gane

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The UFC returns to pay-per-view Saturday with UFC 265, which means the popular “Embedded” fight week series is back, as well.

UFC 265 takes place at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

The main event features a bout that will decide a new interim UFC heavyweight champion. Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and Ciryl Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) are set to clash to see who will unify with Francis Ngannou.

The UFC 265 co-main event features a high-stakes bantamweight matchup with former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (29-7 MMA, 11-6 UFC) continuing his run in the weight class against the always tough Pedro Munhoz (19-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC).

The third episode of “Embedded” follows the featured competitors during fight week. Here’s the description from YouTube:

Derrick Lewis attends the unveiling of some Black Beast-inspired street art. Everyone makes weight Friday morning. Cyril Gane takes a swing with his brother. The heavyweight headliners have a nasty face-off at a fan-filled afternoon weigh-in.

Photos: UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs

