Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How to dress as chic as Kendall Jenner for under $100

By Maya Ernest
inputmag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a member of the Kardashian family and one of the world’s top models, Kendall Jenner’s fashion influence is undeniable. Always looking put together — even in workout gear — Jenner rarely strays from her uniform of elevated basics. Embracing true model-off-duty fashion, Kendall opts for tailored pieces like blazers,...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kendall Jenner: With this outfit, the model heralds the comeback of boho chic

Kendall Jenner wears this boho look at the launch of her tequila brand. From baguette bags to mesh tops to “Matrix”-style micro sunglasses, there was hardly a 90s trend that Kendall Jenner didn’t imitate. And now it seems like Kendall, model and entrepreneur, is keeping an eye on the decade that followed to get stylistic inspiration: more specifically, the boho-chic look introduced by Kate Moss and Sienna Miller that was everywhere in the mid-2000s.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Crop Top For An Intense At-Home Workout – Watch

Kylie Jenner let fans into her home gym for an evening sweat session on July 14! The cosmetics mogul looked more fit than ever as she worked on her physique. Kylie Jenner, 23, took to Instagram to show off her toned physique! The reality star got in a workout session on July 14 with her friend and assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen. Kylie looked incredible in a black sports bra from popular athleisure brand SET Active, adding a pair of matching leggings.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the Boot Trend That's Due For a Comeback

There are some shoe trends that become very popular, peak, then go away for a decade or more. Others only fade away for a few seasons before making a comeback as big as before—if not even bigger. Time will tell if the comeback we're referring to here will eclipse the cowboy boot craze of 2018 but so far, there's evidence that proves they'll be everywhere again.
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

Cardi B shows off her massive Hermès Birkin bag collection with 26 of these coveted beauties

When you are successful, you buy Birkins, or is it the other way round? When you have Birkins, you indeed are successful. At least that’s the way of the rich and famous, and their massive bag collection stands as proof. The trend is prominent as, right from Kylie Jenner, who boasts a gallery full of expensive Hermès Birkin bags, to 28-year-old “WAP” rapper Cardi B, they all love and flaunt a huge Birkin collection. She even gave fans another glimpse at her coveted purse collection on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a snap of her impressive array of Hermès bags. So far, there are 26 and counting, but it is expected that this is not Cardi’s entire collection. Last October, Cardi showcased another set of Birkins, but fans were quick to notice that the hip-hop artist’s collection has increased exponentially since the previous brief glimpse. Could the ‘B’ in Cardi’s name stand for Birkin? I believe so!
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Kendall Jenner Is On The New Cover For Vogue Spain

Kendall Jenner has released a series of pictures on her Instagram from the photo-shoot for her new cover on Vogue Spain. The first time Jenner was on the cover of Vogue magazine was back in 2016 . Now, 5 years later, she makes an appearance again for the August issue.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Kendall Jenner Proud of Boyfriend Devin Booker's Win at Tokyo Olympics

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star cheers as her athlete beau triumphantly helps U.S. basketball team score a gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is celebrating after her boyfriend, Team USA basketball star Devin Booker, helped his team to an Olympic gold medal.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
Designers & Collectionsd1softballnews.com

Kendall Jenner, a summer fashion collection available for only 72 hours

Trend setters and models among the most famous – and paid – in the world, Kendall Jenner she has been one of the main protagonists of the fashion industry for years, from catwalks to advertising campaigns, passing through the fashion collaborations between the brand founded by her and Kylie Jenner and some iconic groups and brands. The 25-year-old’s latest project as a designer, however, is even more exclusive: it is a collection with About You, which will be launched on e-commerce and in stores on July 25th. And that, above all, will only be available for 72 hours.
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Kendall Jenner’s Crocs Are Secretly an Amazon Bestseller

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Crocs are really that shoe. They made their debut back in 2002 and were quick to make waves. Some people loved them, some people hated them — but they were everywhere. They never really disappeared, but this year, they’re still managing to come back in a big way. They’re the It Shoe of the moment — a must for a fashionista!

Comments / 0

Community Policy