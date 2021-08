Hill was listed ahead of Jeremy McNichols on the Titans' first official depth chart, Gentry Estes of the Tennessean reports. Hill joined the Titans in the offseason coming off the most productive season of his career. Even so, he came into training camp in a battle with both McNichols and Darrynton Evans for a role and potentially a roster spot. Hill is currently listed as the team's co-number two back with Evans, so presumably he's outperformed McNichols to this point in camp. However, without an injury to Derrick Henry, Hill will have a hard time earning any significant amount of touches out of the backfield.