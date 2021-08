BOYNTON BEACH — Police found two men fatally shot early this morning on the east side of the city. The victims, one of whom was 40 and the other 49, were standing on the street at around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Northwest 11th Avenue when they were shot, Boynton Beach police said today in a news release. Officers received an alert from a 911 call about the gunfire, a spokeswoman said.