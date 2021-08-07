Cancel
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Getting second start

 2 days ago

Suarez is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. The Phillies have varied Suarez's role this season, but the club appears committed to trying him out as a starter at this point. In his first start of season Monday, Suarez blanked the Nationals over three no-hit innings, allowing only one baserunner on the day. Because he's still building up after recently transitioning from the bullpen, Suarez is expected to be capped at around 60 pitches Saturday. Even if he pitches well, Suarez could be hard pressed to come away with the win if he's able to work only four or five frames.

