Cease allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings Tuesday against the Royals. He did not factor into the decision. Cease largely held the Royals in check, as the majority of his struggles came in the second inning. This was his first quality start in his last four outings, and it was also the first time in his last six starts that he kept the ball in the yard. Though he's been a bit up and down, mixing solid outings with occasional blowups, Cease has still managed a 4.14 ERA with 138 strikeouts across 108.2 frames on the campaign.