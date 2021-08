Lynn (10-3) allowed one run on six hits and struck out six over six innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Sunday. Lynn not only kept Milwaukee in check, he also plated the winning run with a two-run single in the second inning. The right-hander lowered his ERA to a miniscule 1.91 and is 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA in four July starts. With no off-days this week, Lynn lines up to pitch Friday at home against Cleveland.