According to multiple reports, the Falcons have finally activated Dante Fowler off the COVID-19 list. After the first practices of the year, Arthur Smith led the media to believe that Fowler would have to earn his reps once he returns. “We’ll have to assess it when he gets back,” Smith said last Thursday after the Falcons’ first practice of training camp. “But Dante, it is what it is, it’s like an injury. You hope he’s healthy, and when he gets back, we have to assess him.”