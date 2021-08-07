Cancel
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Plans for Jules Koundé Following Romelu Lukaku Deal Completion Revealed

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea will turn their attention to signing Sevilla star Jules Koundé after they secure a move for Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues are very close to completing a £97.5 million for Lukaku, whose move to Stamford Bridge on a reported five-year contract is expected to be announced by the club at the start of next week.

It has been reported recently that Chelsea and Sevilla are holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for Koundé, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00qCJI_0bKqqYN800
Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

As per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will switch their focus on negotiations with Sevilla over a swoop for Koundé after they announce the signing of Lukaku next week.

The 22-year-old is the Blues' top defensive target, and it has been outlined recently that the Champions League winners will go ahead with a deal regardless of whether Kurt Zouma agrees to head the other way, with the current Chelsea man preferring to remain in England amid interest from West Ham.

However, it has also been mentioned that Chelsea could turn their attention away from Koundé, with Sevilla reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €80 million, which would trigger a release clause in the France international's contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn7kB_0bKqqYN800
Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

It has also been stated that Sevilla are hunting for a new centre-half to prepare of Koundé's exit, with Chelsea aiming to bolster their backline to compete on all fronts this season.

Additionally, Koundé was not involved in Sevilla's latest pre-season friendly, as it was thought that he would soon make a switch to Stamford Bridge, but Zouma's reluctance to be involved in the deal could have impacted the move.

What has Tuchel said about summer signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way.

"There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

