After one cancellation and several brushes with ending for good, Lucifer is finally coming to an end with its upcoming sixth season on Netflix. Fans have had to wait through long hiatuses for new seasons in years past, and the release of the second half of Season 5 (complete with musical episode) back in May seemed like it could have meant no new episodes until winter 2022 at the earliest. Now, the Season 6 premiere date has been revealed in a wonderfully devilish way, and there's good news for fans dreading a long hiatus, along with a Tom Ellis promise of more mysteries.