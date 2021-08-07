Cancel
Orlando, FL

Vaccine site at Barnett Park moves to Camping World Stadium on Monday

By Daniel Vargas
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
Orlando, Fla. — A popular vaccine site in Orange County that has reached capacity multiple times will now have a bigger home next week.

Starting on Monday, the site at Barnett Park will be moved to Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando at 1 Citrus Powl Place.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings plans to make the announcement official on Monday before the move gets underway, but in the meantime, folks are still encouraged to get tested at the Econ Soccer Complex at 8035 Yates Road, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group

