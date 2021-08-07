Cancel
Charred buildings, burned cars and an abandoned town: Haunting photos of California wildfire aftermath

By Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Burned cars, incinerated buildings and a thick blanket of heavy smoke trail California's Dixie Fire, now the nation's largest wildfire.

The wildfire continues to rip through Northern California communities and threatens thousands of homes . No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The fire raged through Greenville, a Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000, incinerating much of the downtown on Wednesday. The destruction included wooden buildings that were more than a century old.

Sheriff Todd Johns, who said he was a lifelong Greenville resident, said more than 100 homes were destroyed in the Greenville and Indian Falls areas.

"To the folks that have lost residences and businesses," Johns said, "their life is now forever changed. And all I can tell you is I’m sorry."

Here are photos of damage the fire left behind:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TK6qh_0bKqqD5700
A patriotic banner is seen in front of a burned out property during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqC9R_0bKqqD5700
A burned church rests in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ls2a_0bKqqD5700
A deer wanders among homes and vehicles destroyed by the Dixie Fire in the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Noah Berger / AP Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPQ6J_0bKqqD5700
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021. Richard Bednarski/Reno Gazette Journal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Hypu_0bKqqD5700
A burned residence rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uixv_0bKqqD5700
A firefighter surveys a destroyed downtown during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 5, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwZL6_0bKqqD5700
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021. Richard Bednarski/Reno Gazette Journal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6L92_0bKqqD5700
The inside of a burned fire engine smolders in a decimated downtown Greenville, California during the Dixie fire on Aug. 5, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aS9o_0bKqqD5700
The Dixie Fire has been burning for over three weeks and has leveled both Indian Falls and Greenville, two small communities in Northern California. Weather conditions have played a huge part in the explosive growth this fire has shown. Photo taken on August 5, 2021. Richard Bednarski/Reno Gazette Journal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEEI6_0bKqqD5700
Dozens of burned vehicles rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Charred buildings, burned cars and an abandoned town: Haunting photos of California wildfire aftermath

