Charred buildings, burned cars and an abandoned town: Haunting photos of California wildfire aftermath

Burned cars, incinerated buildings and a thick blanket of heavy smoke trail California's Dixie Fire, now the nation's largest wildfire.

The wildfire continues to rip through Northern California communities and threatens thousands of homes . No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The fire raged through Greenville, a Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000, incinerating much of the downtown on Wednesday. The destruction included wooden buildings that were more than a century old.

Sheriff Todd Johns, who said he was a lifelong Greenville resident, said more than 100 homes were destroyed in the Greenville and Indian Falls areas.

"To the folks that have lost residences and businesses," Johns said, "their life is now forever changed. And all I can tell you is I’m sorry."

Here are photos of damage the fire left behind:

A patriotic banner is seen in front of a burned out property during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP

A burned church rests in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP

A deer wanders among homes and vehicles destroyed by the Dixie Fire in the Greenville community of Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Noah Berger / AP Photo

A burned residence rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP

A firefighter surveys a destroyed downtown during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 5, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP

The inside of a burned fire engine smolders in a decimated downtown Greenville, California during the Dixie fire on Aug. 5, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP

Dozens of burned vehicles rest in heavy smoke during the Dixie fire in Greenville, California on Aug. 6, 2021. Josh Edelson / AFP

