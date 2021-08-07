Cancel
Austin, TX

Soho House’s First Texas Outpost and 4 More New Hotspots to Check Out in Austin

By Laurie Brookins
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
SOHO HOUSE

The members-only social club known for drawing stars to its splashy locations in L.A., London and New York has chosen Austin for its first Texas outpost. Situated between downtown and South Austin, the club opened in June with amenities that include 46 hotel rooms, a rooftop pool (above), a screening room and restaurant. “It was an obvious city for us — so many of our members were moving there from the West or East Coast,” explains Soho House founder Nick Jones. “Not only is it a great city in its own right, it’s got so much culture [and] great people.” 1101 South Congress Ave., sohohouse.com

LUTIE’S

Interior designer Ken Fulk, whose clients include Pharrell Williams, conceptualized the glamorous space for Lutie’s, the new garden restaurant at Auberge Resorts’ Commodore Perry Estate. Husband-and-wife chefs Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu (right) have crafted a seasonal menu that artfully blends seafood and vegetarian fare with classic dishes like Texas beef with marrow and sweet potato. 4100 Red River St.; luties.com

DE NADA CANTINA

What started as a popular food truck at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has evolved into a brick-and-mortar space where Emma Watson stopped in recently. De Nada’s tacos — barbacoa, carnitas, chicken, shrimp, vegetarian — are served on blue-corn tortillas, alongside margaritas and the house’s specialty Spicy Pineapple cocktail. 4715 East Cesar Chavez Drive; denadacantina.com

COLTON HOUSE HOTEL

This all-suite boutique hotel recently opened in Austin’s buzzy SoCo district. Featuring studios through three-bedroom suites, the 80 accommodations include full kitchens or kitchenettes, while amenities range from a pool and patio with fire pit to a library, penthouse event space and Simona’s, a coffee and cocktail bar. Rooms from about $230 a night. 2510 South Congress Ave.; coltonhousehotel.com

THE CREEK & THE CAVE

A popular New York comedy club where headliners have included Donald Glover and Sara Benincasa, The Creek & the Cave was forced to close in 2020 amid the pandemic. But when Austin producer Marty Clarke heard that club owner Rebecca Trent had shuttered it, he invited her to Austin to check out the city’s comedy scene. The two partnered on reopening The Creek & the Cave in Austin, where the new location features indoor and outdoor stages. 611 East 7th St.; creekandcave.com

HIGHER GROUND

Located across from downtown’s historic Paramount Theatre, the newly opened bar and restaurant Higher Ground offers plates inspired by executive chef Chris Galluccio’s Italian roots (including the Crispy Porchetta Sandwich with arugula, peach mostarda and pesto). The two-story space is religious-themed with cocktails inspired by the Seven Deadly Sins and décor that includes pews from a decommissioned Texas church, a private altar from a Victorian house in Louisiana, stained glass windows, and a 19th-century organ. 720 Congress Ave.; highergroundatx.com

A version of this story first appeared in the Aug. 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

